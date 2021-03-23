Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,815.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $17,815.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00469367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00062530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00148830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.51 or 0.00793407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00075358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

