Zacks: Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $4.78 EPS

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23. RH reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $17.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $19.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $22.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $20.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.50. 656,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,161. RH has a one year low of $84.61 and a one year high of $540.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.47. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

