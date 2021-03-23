Geeq Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $549,989.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Geeq token can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $15.21 million and $549,989.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00467495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00148575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.39 or 0.00784921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00051746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00075021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

