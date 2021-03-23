Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 180,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 74,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,122. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $369.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

