Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports.

NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 2,106,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,838. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.