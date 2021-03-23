W Green Pay (WGP) Trading 87.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $222,861.25 and $69,029.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 87.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.00617116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00067281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00023521 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

