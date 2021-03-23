Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $34,285.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.00617116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00067281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00023521 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,288,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

