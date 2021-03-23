Smartshare 24 Hour Volume Hits $177,636.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $177,636.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

