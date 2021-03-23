Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.55-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.86 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.69.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,597,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,701,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $257.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.