$0.59 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.51. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $30.22. 429,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,580. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

