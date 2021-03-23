$0.59 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.51. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $30.22. 429,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,580. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.