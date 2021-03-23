Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $108,855.90 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

INTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

