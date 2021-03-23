Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Sells 639 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $29,886.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Chow sold 888 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $41,229.84.

WLDN stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. 108,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $460.97 million, a PE ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

