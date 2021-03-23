Eden (EDN) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $172,554.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eden has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.89 or 0.00617977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023469 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

