PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $5,357.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 59% higher against the US dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00024075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.89 or 0.00617977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023469 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

