Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.85-11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.45-15.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion.Adobe also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.81-2.81 EPS.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $461.70. 338,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,225. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $287.78 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.11. The company has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $538.68.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

