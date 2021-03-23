Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $114.83 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114.83 million and approximately $118.72 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

