Beetle Coin Trading 68% Higher Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $516,854.84 and approximately $513,375.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 68% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 259,355,000 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

