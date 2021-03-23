suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.58 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $40.58 million and $748,427.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.33 or 0.00614468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00023403 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

