Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,816 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,057,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,594,000 after purchasing an additional 432,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $149.46. 1,393,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,471,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.09 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.