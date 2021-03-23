$0.82 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sunoco posted earnings per share of ($1.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN remained flat at $$31.09 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

