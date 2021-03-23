Morgan Stanley Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Overweight

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 8,431,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $57,893,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alcoa by 36,800,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.