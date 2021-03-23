Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 949 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total value of $688,130.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.55. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.