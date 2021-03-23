Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $329,037.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

DNA is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

