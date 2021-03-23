Financial Survey: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) vs. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GoodRx and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43 StoneCo 0 4 7 0 2.64

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $52.36, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $66.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.18%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 37.13 $66.05 million N/A N/A StoneCo $626.01 million 29.38 $203.54 million $0.70 94.74

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69%

Summary

StoneCo beats GoodRx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices. It provides prices of drugs in areas of alcohol dependence, allergies, cold, Alzheimer's disease, angina, antibiotics, anticoagulant, antiviral, antiplatelet, anxiety, arrhythmia, arrhythmia, asthma, bipolar disorder, birth control, cancer, cerebral hemorrhage, cholesterol, COPD, depression, dermatology, diabetes, ear, enlarged prostate, epilepsy, eye, fertility, fibromyalgia, flu, gastrointestinal, heart failure, hypertension, hypotension, immune system, insomnia, medical supplies, men's health, mental health, migraine, myasthenia gravis, nausea, nervous system, obesity, obsessive-compulsive disorder, opioid dependence, pain relief, arthritis, panic disorder, Parkinson's disease, PMDD, restless leg syndrome, schizophrenia, seizure, sleep aids, smoking and addiction, smoking cessation, thyroid drugs, Tourette syndrome, trazodone, urology, vaccines, and women's health. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

