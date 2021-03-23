Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,450 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $260.98. 1,497,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.16 and a 200-day moving average of $310.55. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 226,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,243,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.