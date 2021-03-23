Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $69,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.63. 22,975,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880,008. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.42. The company has a market capitalization of $827.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total value of $16,211,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,328,639 shares of company stock valued at $354,331,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.