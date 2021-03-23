$6.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $6.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the lowest is $6.34 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.39 billion to $25.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,626. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.