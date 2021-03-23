Clough Capital Partners L P Has $18.99 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $149.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,471,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $78.09 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. The stock has a market cap of $456.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

