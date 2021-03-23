Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes $14.83 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.46. 17,064,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,533,445. The company has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

