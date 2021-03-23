Viii Lp Canaan Sells 8,488 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $47,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $116,200.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $108,400.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $57,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $57,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $63,800.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $66,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 99,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,244. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $213,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

