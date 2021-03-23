Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Capitalization Achieves $77,047.19

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $77,047.19 and approximately $14.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 266.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

