First National Bank of South Miami Sells 109 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $159.98. 371,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

