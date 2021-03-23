Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $2.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.67. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.58 to $15.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.28. 216,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.41 and its 200 day moving average is $379.58. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

