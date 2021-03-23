PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Sells $162,000.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 270,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,673. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,910,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PetIQ by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

