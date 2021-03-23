David S. Kabakoff Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $661,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. 275,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,597. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

