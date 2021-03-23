Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship Acquires 210,000 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 1,138,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

