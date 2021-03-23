Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship Acquires 210,000 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 1,138,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.
