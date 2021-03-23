Casey Lynch Sells 30,000 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Casey Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 236,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cortexyme by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cortexyme by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cortexyme by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

