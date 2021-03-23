AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.68 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $27,139.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.26 or 0.00466459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.00777868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

