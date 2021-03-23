Insured Finance (INFI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.51 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and $1.51 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.26 or 0.00466459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.00777868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,078,890 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.