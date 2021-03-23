The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.46. 729,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $96.84 and a 52-week high of $131.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

