CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

CVSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CV Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.66.

CVSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 1,606,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,007. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

