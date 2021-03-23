BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BRNA traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.42). 280,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,157. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 113.44 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.29 ($2.50). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.30. The company has a market capitalization of £147.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82.

BlackRock North American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

