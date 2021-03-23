ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 5,018 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. 31,537,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,675,965. The stock has a market cap of $257.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

