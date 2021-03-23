Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and approximately $19,513.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00615862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00067161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

