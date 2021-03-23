Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.42. The stock had a trading volume of 215,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.26. The stock has a market cap of $348.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $370.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

