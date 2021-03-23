Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.81-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72-3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.Adobe also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.85-11.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $538.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $460.76. The company had a trading volume of 337,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.89 and a 200 day moving average of $477.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1-year low of $287.78 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

