ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,762,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

