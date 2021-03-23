ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,525 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,939. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

