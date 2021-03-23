Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,328,000. salesforce.com makes up about 4.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,067. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. 4,523,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.95. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.