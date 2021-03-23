Caxton Corp Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,052.96. 1,366,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,537. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,066.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,775.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

